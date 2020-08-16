COVID-19 task force breaks down effect of virus on the Coastal Bend

Dr. Chris Bird of the task force said, slowly but surely, Nueces County is heading in the right direction."COVID-19 ICU usage and fatalities, they are declining."

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County added two new fatalities by COVID-19 and 351 new cases on Saturday.

The City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County and the TAMUCC Task Force held their daily press conference on Friday.

Dr. Chris Bird of the task force said, slowly but surely, Nueces County is heading in the right direction."COVID-19 ICU usage and fatalities, they are declining," said Dr. Bird.

Declining, but not quick enough. Dr. Bird said 1 in 10 residents in the Coastal Bend could actively have COVID-19.

"If there’s 6,000 active cases, there’s actually 60,000 active cases in the area," he said.

With beach restrictions expiring on August 17, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales reminded the community what we could see yet again if we are not careful.

"Our deaths which often lagged infections continue to climb. We ran out of space in our morgue, in our ICU's, in our emergency rooms, in our urgent care clinics," said Judge Canales.

Dr. Bird said, the Coastal Bend is not out of the woods, and without a vaccine, we could be in this for the long haul.

"The way this pandemic is gonna work, it’s not gonna be over next week, it’s not gonna be over a month from now. As far as we can tell, it’s not gonna be over in 2020," said Dr. Bird.