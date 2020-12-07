Researchers talk local impact of COVID-19 interventions

While people can expect the transmission rate and number of cases to decline it will take some time to see the impact.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While more safety precautions are being implemented across the state and in Corpus Christi, the COVID-19 related death numbers have still risen.

"To prevent this spread there's all these different interventions that have taken place," Doctor Chris Bird said.

Doctor Bird is with the Nueces County Coronavirus Task Force which highlights precautions being enforced that are having an impact like the stay-at-home orders, social distancing, mandatory face coverings and self-isolating.

"We're all the way back to open Texas may 1st in terms of people leaving home," Doctor Bird said.

Using data from phones, Doctor bird said his team is able to see the difference in number of people leaving their homes, and based on the information.

They saw an improvement in people adhering to the safety recommendations.

"We are having an effect, this will affect transmission rate, will decrease transmission rate, it will end up with a decrease in the numbers of people getting covid," Doctor Bird said.

But that affect won't happen overnight.

"So what you were doing 10 days ago, is affecting whats happening now," he said.

While people can expect the transmission rate and number of cases to decline it will take some time to see the impact.

"From what we do today, its going to take another 10 days to be able to see that, that's far off in the future," he said.

During that time hospitalizations and death rates will still increase.

"Fatalities are not declining," Doctor Bird said.

And even though there's improved ways to treat COVID-19 patients.

"But when we're having a hundred, a thousand more times people with covid, the advances in medicine are not as powerful as those numbers to outstrip it. that's how we're getting that rise in the number of fatalities," Bird said.

Health officials hope that the community will take the precautions seriously with each day, now, bringing devastating news to a family in the Coastal Bend.

"I hope no one gets immune to these numbers and says 'oh its just four, wasn't it eight the other day?, you know just four,' If it had been your mom, your dad, your sister or your husband, would it have been just four," Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

