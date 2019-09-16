CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are asking drivers to avoid the area near Kostoryz and staples tonight after a vehicle crashed into a power pole.

Police said the single vehicle accident happened around 8:30 p.m. and as a result a gas leak occurred and the power lines sparked causing a house fire.

Officials said the fire was extinguished and AEP is still working on the gas leak.

Police said they did evacuate about eight homes in the area as a precaution but say there is no threat.

David Saldana was the lieutenant on scene and said the cause of the accident is still under investigation, but they have reason to believe alcohol was involved.

“There is no excuse for it,” Saldana said. “It is easy to get a ride nowadays. Everyone has a cell phone in their pocket they can call for a ride, even the police would take somebody home for them.”

Saldana said the driver involved is in police custody at this time and police will continue to be in the area until about midnight.