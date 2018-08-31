WASHINGTON -- In a road rage incident caught on a camera, a woman became irate and starting smashing windows of a Greyhound bus, even attempting to run over the driver multiple times with her car in Northeast, Washington Thursday evening, Metropolitan police said.

Around 6 p.m., police said a woman driving an Audi illegally passed a Greyhound bus moving in the same direction in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road.

The bus driver tried to talk to the woman, but police said she grew irate and broke out into a verbal argument. She did not identify herself to the bus driver.

EDITORIAL NOTE: This video contains graphic content and may be offensive to some.

"You're a crazy driver, you need to get off the road," said the bus driver. That's when police said the woman went into the trunk of her gold car and pulled out a wooden baseball bat and began to hit the right side of Greyhound bus, cracking the windshield.

She then went back into her trunk and pulled out a silver car jack and struck the driver's side which cracked the entire window.

The driver stood in front of the woman's car to attempt to call D.C. police and the woman tried to drive off several times which led to the driver collapsing. He has bruises and scratches on his left elbow and pains on the left side of his hip.

She was last seen traveling southbound on the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road.

If you've seen this woman, call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

