Crews prepare North Beach for Tropical Storm Hanna

The City of Corpus Christi put out sandbags and barricades to help prevent potential flooding.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews with the City of Corpus Christi put out sandbags and barricades on North Beach to help prevent any potential flooding.

The Texas State Aquarium is also taking extra precautions ahead of the storm. 

For the latest updates on Tropical Storm Hanna, click here.

