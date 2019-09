CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an intense afternoon on Sunday near Bob Hall Pier as the U.S. Coast Guard searched for 2 kayakers.

They went missing around noon four miles east of the pier.

Hours later they were found close to the Packery Channel jetties.

They were taken to a hospital no word on their condition.

A warning from officials make sure to carry a flare next time you are out boating.

