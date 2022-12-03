2 children dead after 'domestic disturbance' in Killeen, police say

Around 11:12 a.m. police were sent to the 400 block of West Vega in reference to a shooting, per police.

KILLEEN, Texas — Two children are dead after a shooting in Killeen early Saturday afternoon, according to Killeen Police.

Around 11:12 a.m. police were sent to the 400 block of West Vega Lane in reference to a shooting, according to Police Chief Charles Kimble.

Per KPD, when police entered the home they found a 38-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and were told two children had also been shot.

Police said they found an 11-year-old dead at the scene and a 6-year-old in critical condition.

The 6-year-old was airlifted to McLane Children’s Hospital and later died of her injures around 12:20 p.m., according to a news release.

Investigating police learned that the 38-year-old woman and her spouse were involved in a domestic disturbance when shots were fired.

The spouse has been arrested and is currently in the Killeen City Jail.

According to police, there was another female child that escaped from the home and is unharmed.

"Everyone here appears to be related, so just take a little time out, have a little compassion for this family," Kimble told 6 News.

The 38-year-old is currently in stable condition and is expected to recover from her injuries.

