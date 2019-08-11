A robbery turned deadly after two people were shot during a home invasion in northwest Houston Friday morning.

This happened just before 6 a.m. inside of a home in the 6800 block of Utah Street.

Houston police say two men tried to robbed the home and one man was shot and killed. Another male victim was shot in the back of the head.

The victim who was wounded was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. He is expected to survive.

Homicide detectives are heading to the scene. There were two witnesses inside the residence at the time of the robbery.

KHOU 11 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

