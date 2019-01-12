HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a shooting at a southwest Houston gas station left one man dead.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting just after 9 p.m. Saturday in the 162900 block of South Post Oak Road. Officers found the victim lying in the roadway.

According to police, the victim was in the parking lot of the gas station when he got into an argument with some other individuals. Police said one of those individuals pulled out a gun and fatally shot the man.

Police said the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Officials are searching for a suspect.

