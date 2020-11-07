Teen killed, another injured in shooting near downtown Dallas, suspect arrested

Detectives say the victim was involved in a verbal argument with the suspect, when they both started shooting at each other.

Updated at 10:50 a.m. Sunday with additional information about the suspect.

A man is accused of shooting and killing a teenager and injuring a woman in an overnight shooting near downtown Dallas, officials say.

Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to a call near the Ronald Kirk Bridge. When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Christopher Alexis Rivera suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and 21-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her pelvis area.

Authorities say both victims were transported to the hospital.

Rivera was pronounced dead upon arrival, while the woman remains in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives say the victim, Rivera, was involved in a verbal argument with the suspect, when they both started shooting at each other. The woman was shot in the crossfire.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Carlos Vidal Mendez and arrested him on a murder charge Saturday evening. His bail has been set at $150,000, but he has an immigration hold.

The investigation is ongoing.