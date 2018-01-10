Richland County, SC (WLTX) — A one-year-old boy and his father were killed in a shooting over the weekend in Richland County, and deputies are searching for the person responsible for the crime.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the victims as 1-year-old Tyren McDowell and 23-year-old James Antheny McDowell. Both died from gunshot wounds, according to Watts. The child was set to turn two-years-old on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Beatty Downs Road, which is in the St. Andrews Road community. Officers say around 1 p.m. Sunday, they found the father unresponsive outside the home.

Deputies said Monday the father called for help, and stumbled outside of the home before losing consciousness. However, investigators believe the shooting happened inside the home.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officers have not released a motive in the crime, but said they do feel the crime is isolated, and there's not a broader threat to the public.

The child's mother lives in another town, and deputies say she and the father shared custody of little Tyren. Lt. Kevin Isenhoward of the Richland County Sheriff's Department says this is the first case he's seen in his 20 years with the department of a child this young being killed by gunfire.

"She's devastated, we're all devastated," Isenhoward said. "This is not something we typically see."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

CALL: 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

Use the P3 Tips mobile app

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab. Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

