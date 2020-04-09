Over 10 lbs of fentanyl found at Falfurrias Checkpoint

The drugs have an estimated street value of $387,000, according to the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Border Patrol agents stopped a deadly drug from going passing through the Falfurrias Checkpoint Friday morning.

According to the Rio Grande Valley Sector, while border patrol agents were conducting an immigration inspection on a bus, a K-9 gave sign to the agents about a luggage compartment.

Inside that compartment, one suitcase was found with over 10 pounds of fentanyl in it, according to the Valley Sector. The sector said the drugs have an estimated street value of $387,000

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine, but is 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The Border Patrol said they will be turning the fentanyl over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.