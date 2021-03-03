AMBER Alert: 10-year-old girl missing, could be in danger after mother found killed, Carrollton police say

Police are asking anyone with any information to call 911 or 972-466-3333 immediately.

Updated at 8:50 a.m. after state officials issued an AMBER Alert.

A 10-year-old girl has gone missing after her mother was found killed overnight Wednesday, Carrollton police said. State officials issued an AMBER Alert for the girl later Wednesday morning.

Rosemary Lee Singer may be with her father, Ronald Lee Singer, police said. He is her mother's ex-husband.

Rosemary weighs about 75 pounds and is around 5 feet 2 inches tall. She has brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Robin Hill Lane in Carrollton. Rosemary was wearing a pair of glasses with a dark blue jacket, a red and gray shirt with unknown writing, dark blue pants, and white and purple shoes, according to authorities.

Singer is described as around 5 feet 10 inches tall and 235 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a blue bandana for a mask.

Maria Romero Ramos, 45, was found dead by her roommate around 1 a.m. Wednesday at 1930 E. Hebron Pkwy.

Police believe Singer took Ramos' car: it's a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with Texas license plate NLZ-4205. He has ties to Hillsboro, Texas, but police said they have no "definitive information" on where he might be.