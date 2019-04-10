FORT WORTH, Texas — A 10-year-old girl was shot around 10:15 p.m. overnight in the 3300 block of Montague Street in Fort Worth, officials with the Fort Worth Police Department said Friday.

Officers told WFAA crews at the scene that a 15-year-old boy shot his sister in the lower part of her leg. She was taken to the hospital, and officials said they expect her to recover.

The boy left the scene after the incident and had not been found as of 3:45 a.m. Friday.

Officials with FWPD said they were still uncertain whether or not it was an accident, but believe it's highly likely that it was. Detectives are continuing to investigate.