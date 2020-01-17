HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for multiple suspects tied to a home invasion in Spring Branch North overnight.

The home invasion happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday in the 10000 block of Neuens Road, not far from Gessner and Hammerly.

A daughter of the woman who lives in the apartment told KHOU 11 News a neighbor called her around 1 a.m. telling her she needed to get here quick because there was something bad going on next door.

The daughter says six men broke into her mother and stepfather's apartment.

She says they first banged on the door, claiming to be the police, then kicked it in. She says a handful of her family members were home at the time of the alleged invasion, including kids.

The intruders demanded money and valuables. When her family didn’t have enough to give, she says they took her stepfather and made him knock on the neighbors door which happens to be her uncle’s house and harassed them too.

The daughter says while they were next door, the suspects pistol whipped her stepfather. She says at one point they even held a gun to one of the children.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

A police sergeant at the scene tells KHOU 11 News that arriving officers witnessed the possible suspects fleeing the area. A containment area was set up, but so far no arrests have been made.

It’s not yet known why the home was targeted or if the crime was random.

Police did not immediately have a detailed description of the suspects, but investigators hope to get more information from surveillance cameras in the area.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

