NUECES COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, May 2, an officer with the Nueces County District Attorney’s Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a white Chevy Trailblazer on U.S. 77 near Robstown.

During the roadside conversation with the driver, officers asked were granted consent to search the vehicle. During the search, officers located a false compartment built directly underneath the rear seat. Once the compartment was opened, officers located 1 bundle of United States Currency totaling $10,020.

Officials are not release identifying information for the driver because this investigation is still ongoing.

