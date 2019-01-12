NEW ORLEANS — Ten people have been shot after gunfire erupted on Canal Street early Sunday morning.

According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, the shooting occurred around 3:25 a.m. in the 700 block of Canal Street, between Bourbon and Royal Streets.

NOPD and State Police had an increased presence in the French Quarter at the time for Bayou Classic weekend.

"We had officers on that very block that thought they were being fired upon," Ferguson said. "Unfortunately, there were so many people out here we were unable to determine who was actually firing shots at the time."

Two people are in critical condition according to police. The victims were taken to University Medical Center and Tulane Hospital. No police officers were injured.

Police originally reported that 10 people were shot, then later increased that number after a reported eleventh victim arrived at the hospital as a walk-in that morning. However, officials revised that number back to 10 on Sunday afternoon.

Police say one person has been detained, but they are not a suspect in the case. Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story reported there were 11 victims, per the NOPD. However, the NOPD revised that number to 10 victims, which is now reflected in the article.

