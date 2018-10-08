CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department arrested 11 women Thursday during an anti-prostitution sting conducted by the Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division.

According to the CCPD, 10 of the women were charged with a Class-B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and fines of up to $2,000. One suspect was charged with felony prostitution due to previous convictions.

Police said the women solicited an undercover CCPD officer for sex acts in exchange for money during Thursday's operation, which targeted several northside and westside neighborhoods frequented by prostitutes.

Along with help from Directed Patrol and Uniform Division bike officers, the CCPD received assistance in the sting from the Red Cord Program, a prostitution diversion program aimed at providing practical and emotional support for those involved in prostitution. The program is successful due to the collaboration between the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, social service organizations, the Nueces County District Attorney Office and the CCPD.

The Red Cord Program affords those involved with sex work an opportunity to address the myriad of behavioral, social, and psychological problems they have faced throughout their lifetime. Since 2013, Red Cord has provided case management, health services, job training, substance abuse treatment, clothing, housing, counseling, and other social services needed to address the circumstances related to their involvement in prostitution. Participants who successfully complete the program have their cases dismissed by the District Attorney's Office.

Of the 11 women arrested during Thursday's sting operation, seven agreed to participate in the Red Cord Program.

