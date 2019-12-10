Updated at 9:30 a.m. with more information.

A 10-year-old boy died Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Dallas.

Police were investigating the incident near S Westmoreland Road and Gannon Lane just south of Interstate 20.

The boy has been identified as Lemonterrion Wright.

Sources say Wright and his brother were suspected of shoplifting. They ran from the store into the street where Wright off an SUV and into another lane.

A separate passing car hit and killed him.

Both drivers remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Editor’s note: Police clarified Saturday this was not a hit-and-run and the deceased is 10 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More stories from WFAA.com: