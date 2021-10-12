12-year-old girl shot during argument in northwest Dallas, police say

The girl was taken to a hospital and police said she was in stable condition, but more information about her injuries was not released.

DALLAS — A 12-year-old girl was shot during an argument in northwest Dallas on Friday night, though police provided conflicting accounts about what led up to the shooting.

Police initially said it was a road rage dispute between the girl's mother and another couple at a convenience store near the 8200 block of Brookriver Drive, near Interstate 35E and West Mockingbird Lane.

Police later Saturday said the shooting happened outside of a hotel on Brookriver, where they found the 12-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her stomach.

She was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, though more information about her injuries was not available.

Police said the shooting happened when the victim's mother was in an argument with a woman driving a red Dodge Challenger in a parking lot at the hotel. The victim's mother and the woman driving the Challenger were in their vehicles, and the victim's mother parked her vehicle.

When the victim and her mother began to walk into the hotel, the woman driving the Challenger got out of her vehicle with a handgun, police said. The woman then shot one round, striking the 12-year-old girl.

The suspect drove away from the hotel, leaving a passenger in the parking lot.

More information was not being released.

After police provided a new update on the shooting later Saturday, it was unclear if the shooting was the result of a road rage incident.

Dallas police have been investigating a series of road rage shootings over the last week, including two along U.S. 75.

On Monday night, a 54-year-old man was shot and killed near the Woodall Rodgers exit on 75 near downtown. Carl Edmiston was driving with his son when a suspect in another vehicle shot at them, killing Edmiston and injuring the son.