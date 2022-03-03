13-year-old charged with murder in March shooting death of teen in NW Harris County

Gonzalez said the shooting happened after "non-verbal gestures." He said the suspect and victim did not know each other.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 13-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another juvenile back in March, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Friday.

The shooting happened in a parking lot in the 6800 block of Fry Road in Northwest Harris County on March 3.

The 13-year-old is in the custody of Harris County Juvenile Probation.