13-year-old charged with murder in March shooting death of teen in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 13-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another juvenile back in March, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Friday.
The shooting happened in a parking lot in the 6800 block of Fry Road in Northwest Harris County on March 3.
Gonzalez said the shooting happened after "non-verbal gestures." He said the suspect and victim did not know each other.
The 13-year-old is in the custody of Harris County Juvenile Probation.
