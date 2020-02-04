FALFURRIAS, Texas — In Falfurrias U.S. Border Patrol agents were able to seize more than 130 pounds of cocaine from a semi-trailer. The driver attempting to pass through the Falfurrias immigration checkpoint last night.

Through the help of k-9 agents bundles of cocaine worth more than an estimated 4 million dollars altogether were found. The driver was arrested and the truck seized.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: