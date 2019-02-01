HOUSTON – A 14-year-old driver has been charged with murder in connection with a collision that killed a woman in north Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said three teens were in a gold-colored SUV throwing eggs at other vehicles.

Aldine Mail Route fatal crash: the 14-year-old & his two teen passengers were reportedly throwing eggs at other cars just prior to the crash. A separate car gave chase at a high rate of speed & the teen ran the Ted light striking other truck. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 2, 2019

They said one of the targeted drivers in a tan, late-'70s-model Lincoln with a white leather top and chrome wheel extensions began chasing the teens' SUV. The driver of the Lincoln allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic handgun.

Deputies said during the chase, the 14-year-old driver ran a red light and t-boned a truck, killing 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.

Update on Aldine Mail Rt. Fatality: the deceased female has been identified as Silvia Zavala, Hispanic female, 45 years of age, dob: 6-9-73. Our condolences to the family. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 2, 2019

Officials said the teen driver sustained a broken ankle in the crash, and his friends did not suffer any serious injuries. The teen has been booked into the county juvenile detention center.

Deputies said Wednesday morning they have identified the driver who chased him and efforts are being made to interview him.

Deputies are also investigating the teen driver's parents as to why the teen was given access to a car.

