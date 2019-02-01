HOUSTON – A 14-year-old driver has been charged with murder in connection with a collision that killed a woman in north Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield.
Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said three teens were in a gold-colored SUV throwing eggs at other vehicles.
They said one of the targeted drivers in a tan, late-'70s-model Lincoln with a white leather top and chrome wheel extensions began chasing the teens' SUV. The driver of the Lincoln allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic handgun.
Deputies said during the chase, the 14-year-old driver ran a red light and t-boned a truck, killing 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.
Officials said the teen driver sustained a broken ankle in the crash, and his friends did not suffer any serious injuries. The teen has been booked into the county juvenile detention center.
Deputies said Wednesday morning they have identified the driver who chased him and efforts are being made to interview him.
Deputies are also investigating the teen driver's parents as to why the teen was given access to a car.