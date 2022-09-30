15-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl facing felony charges after deputies find guns, drugs in car

The driver of the car was a 15-year-old boy, and his 17-year-old girlfriend was a passenger.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl are facing multiple felony charges after deputies found guns and drugs inside of a car during a traffic stop.

It happened on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit were working in the Montebello Subdivision, when one of them saw a gray Nissan Sentra break a Texas traffic law.

Deputies stopped the car on County Road 3479A. Deputies said they could smell what they thought was marijuana coming the car as they approached it, according to a Liberty County Sheriff’s Office release.

The driver of the car was a 15-year-old boy, and his 17-year-old girlfriend was a passenger. The 17-year-old was later identified as Alessandra Leal of Cleveland, according to the release.

The 15-year-old's name is not being released because he is a minor.

When a deputy asked the 15-year-old about the smell of marijuana, the boy admitted to having two handguns, THC cartridges and pills inside the car, according to the release.

After searching the car, deputies found a Glock. 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with a 30-round extended magazine and a Taurus .9mm semi-automatic handgun with a 30-round extended magazine near the driver's seat.

Deputies also found a backpack that had approximately 35-THC Cartridges, 30 tablets of Xanax, 20 dosage units of a green gel LSD, digital scales and packaging materials.

The 15-year-old and Leal were arrested and charged with three counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. All three counts are felony charges.

The 15-year-old was taken to a juvenile facility. Leal was taken to the Liberty County Jail.

From a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release:

