16-year-old remains hospitalized after 'gunfight' with Corpus Christi police officer

Officials said the juvenile pulled a weapon and shot an officer during a struggle, which led the officer to return fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 16-year-old who was shot by a Corpus Christi police officer during a "gunfight" on Dec. 2 remains hospitalized, according to an update on the shooting from the Corpus Christi Police Department on Monday.

Officials with the department originally said the person who was shot was an adult, but said Monday it was a 16-year-old juvenile.

The officer and the suspected 16-year-old car thief shot each other in a 'gunfight' following a car chase on Saturday, according to the CCPD.

"The suspect engaged in a gunfight with our officer," said Chief Mike Markle. "The suspect opened fire on our officer. The officer returned fire. Both of them have been shot. Both of them have sustained gunshot wounds."

The department said that the injured officer and his family "have asked for privacy," so they do not plan to release any additional information about the officer's condition at this time. Officials previously said the officer's injuries are serious but he is expected to recover.

CCPD said it all began just after 3 p.m. Saturday when an officer with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office requested help following a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe down S. Padre Island Drive.

The Tahoe was heading eastbound down SPID but used the U-turn at Rodd Field Drive to head westbound. The truck then crashed just before Airline Road near the Mattress Firm business at 6118 S. Padre Island Drive.

Police say after the truck crashed, three people got out and took off. One of the people who ran from the scene was found by an officer in the same area. The 16-year-old shot the officer during a struggle, and officials said the officer was forced to shoot back to protect himself.

Two others involved, a 16 and 19-year-old, were arrested by the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation continues.

News director Wes Wilson contributed to this story.

