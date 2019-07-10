CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after Corpus Christi police said he stabbed a man in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant in the Moore Plaza shopping center.

It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of SPID. Police said the stabbing happened following a dispute over a parking space between 18-year-old Hayden Brooks and a male in his 40s. At some point during the altercation, Brooks allegedly stabbed the man in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brooks is being held in the Nueces County Jail and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: