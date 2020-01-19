HOUSTON — Two people are dead, and two others were injured in a shooting in south Houston Saturday night.

This happened in the 700 block of Virginia Street.

Police are still trying to piece together what happened but said they found two men shot to death and two other men injured from gunshot wounds.

One of the injured was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in critical condition.

The other injured man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

KHOU 11 talked to a woman who said she heard about 20 to 30 gunshots.

“You know when I first heard the shots I saw some vehicles going down College kind of fast and I thought they were shooting up in the air or something, but I don’t think that was the case,” the woman said.

No arrests have been made. The motive for the shooting is known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

