A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the disappearance and death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found wrapped in a tarp and burned in southern Dallas.

LaKevian Grant, 20, and Teilor Johnson, 19, were arrested on Wednesday on capital murder charges, after a witness told police she believed she knew how Quincy Wyatt was killed, arrest records show.

Wyatt's body was found in a field Dec. 10 near Mayforge and Ledbetter drives.

Neither Grant nor Johnson has been identified as the shooter, but investigators say they were involved in the planning of the attack on Wyatt in exchange for $600, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

Grant and Johnson gave voluntary statements to investigators after their arrests, police records show.

Grant said he and Johnson became involved in Wyatt's abduction after a man approached him looking for Wyatt. That man told Grant he would pay $600 for information about Wyatt's location, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

Johnson texted a woman inviting her to come to their house with Wyatt on Dec. 10, and Grant told the man looking for Wyatt where he would be.

That woman told police she and Wyatt went to a residence at 4016 Maryland to meet Johnson. She said she went inside the house while Wyatt waited outside, the warrants say.

She told police that Johnson assaulted her while Grant held the woman at gunpoint. At the same time, Wyatt was kidnapped outside the residence, the warrants say.

Grant told investigators he held the witness at gunpoint and watched through the window while an "unknown suspect" closed the trunk of a black car and drove away.

A witness who lives nearby told police two men in ski masks forced a man into the trunk of a car, shot him and drove away, the affidavits say.

Grant and Johnson let the woman leave their house once the car left, and the witness told police Wyatt was no longer waiting in her car when she left, the police records show.

Several hours later, Wyatt was found shot and burned to death at 8100 Mayforge Drive in Dallas.

The next day, the man who was looking for Wyatt took Grant to get a new phone number, gave him $100 and told him "to keep his mouth shut," according to the warrant.

Based on witness statements, physical evidence and their interviews with detectives, police are recommending charges of capital murder against Grant and Johnson.

