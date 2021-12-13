2 Ingleside men arrested for child sexual assault, police looking for info on more potential victims

20-year-old Logan Covert and 22-year-old Albert Lara have been charged with sexual assault of a child. They are currently in San Patricio County Jail.

INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside authorities are encouraging parents to talk with their children about who they are in communication with.

On Monday, the Ingleside Police Department took to Facebook to tell the community that 20-year-old Logan Covert and 22-year-old Albert Lara have been charged with sexual assault of a child. They are currently in San Patricio County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

The two men were suspected to have been meeting and befriending unsuspecting victims, both male and female, ages 10-14, at the N.O. Simmons Skate Park in Ingleside, Texas. According to the Facebook post, the men would lure minors to an Ingleside residence and provide them with illegal substances. They would then "engage in sexual acts with the child."

Detectives are still investigating and are seeking additional information, including the identity of any other potential victims.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation are encouraged to call the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531.

