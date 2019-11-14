SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Authorities say a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy died in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California Thursday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the 16-year-old student shooter pulled a gun from his backpack and shot five other students before shooting himself. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in school's quad area. The gunman's .45-caliber handgun was found with no bullets remaining when it was recovered.

The three surviving victims remain hospitalized. The shooter is listed in "grave condition."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department held a press conference Thursday morning at Central Park to report about the school shooting.

Below is the initial police scanner audio of when authorities responded to the school shooting Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported about 7:30 a.m. at the campus at 21900 Centurion Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Residents were ordered to lock their doors and stay inside.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted that the suspect was in custody and was being treated at a hospital. He said the suspect was a student but gave no further information.

Authorities described the suspect as an Asian male in black clothing.

The San Diego Police Department just tweeted that the department "is aware of the tragic events in Santa Clarita," where a student opened fire Thursday morning at Saugus High School. "Though the incident appears to be an isolated one, our patrol divisions and juvenile service team officers will begin immediately providing an increased presence at all schools within our jurisdiction," the tweet says.

William S. Hart Unified High School District were placed on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted about 90 minutes afterward for all but Saugus High School and Arroyo Seco Junior High. Central Park, at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, was established as a reunification point for parents and students from the school. Anxious parents were awaiting reunification with their children in a park near the high school.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among those who responded. At one point, sheriff's officials searched a home in the 22900 block of Sycamore Creek Drive, possibly where the suspect lives.

The White House released a statement saying President Donald Trump "is monitoring the ongoing reports of a school shooting in Santa Clarita, CA. The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders."

There was still no word on a motive in the shootings.