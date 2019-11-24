HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were shot at a house party in northwest Harris County overnight Sunday.

This scene happened in the 8000 block of Baskove Drive.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said about 40 to 50 people were at the party when things started to get out of hand. There was a confrontation in the backyard and a man was shot twice and his girlfriend was hit in the eye with a stray pellet.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital. At last check both were in critical condition but stable.

The suspect was able to get away. Deputies said they are getting conflicting stories about what happened and have no description of the shooter.

After further investigation, deputies learned there were several underage people at the party who were drinking. Beer cans and bottles were found around the neighborhood.

The homeowner, identified as Margalidia Avila, was arrested for allegedly furnishing alcohol to minors, sources confirmed.

HCSO is actively looking for the gunman and ask anyone with information to call police.

