2 purses stolen from elderly women at Walmart in Alice; Police asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

Police say it seems the suspect is targeting elderly people.

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Police Department is asking the public for help in catching a purse thief who may be targeting elderly people at the Walmart in Alice.

Police say on Sept. 13, while an elderly woman was shopping inside of the store, a brown wallet was stolen from her purse when she left it unattended for a moment.

According to police, the female who stole the purse is then seen walking out of Walmart with the wallet in her hand. Police say the wallet contained cash and other personal information.

On Sept. 22, police say a similar incident occurred when an elderly woman had her purse stolen from her shopping basket as she was looking away. The female suspect is again seen walking out of the store with a blue, green purse. The purse contained cash, personal information and a cell phone, according to police.

Police say the female was then seen departing in a silver color four door passenger car.