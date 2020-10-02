HOUSTON — Two employees are in the hospital early Monday after they were shot during a reported robbery at a shopping center in northwest Harris County.

The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Monday at 110 Vintage Park.

Sgt. Angstadt with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said one of the victims drove himself to a nearby deputy constable substation on Louetta for help.

The victim told deputies he and a coworker were shot during a robbery outside the business where they both work. EMS responded and took the victim to the hospital.

Deputies said a short time later, the other shooting victim turned up at a hospital in Willowbrook with a gunshot to his hand.

Both are expected to make a full recovery.

HCSO is handling the investigation. Deputies were seen canvassing the parking lot. A blood trail was located in the parking lot.

No information about the suspect or suspects has been released.

Anyone with information should call 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter