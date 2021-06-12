2 Woodsboro teens indicted in racist Halloween attack

Investigators said the victim was assaulted with a stun gun by teens wearing Ku Klux Klan outfits.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two 17-year-olds have been indicted on third-degree felony charges in connection with the Halloween night assault of a Black teen in Woodsboro, Texas.

Local Attorney Matt Manning, who was hired to represent the victim, confirmed the indictments to 3News on Thursday.

According to Manning, both teens face charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and tampering with evidence. Manning said those charges have been enhanced as a hate crime, and both teens will be tried as adults.

It was back in early November when 3News first reported the Halloween-night incident. Investigators said the victim was assaulted with a stun gun by teens wearing Ku Klux Klan outfits. The incident was soon brought to the attention of Manning, as well as the local chapter of the NAACP.

Manning told 3News that the teens involved in the attack were students in the Woodsboro Independent School District. Local police confirmed they were investigating.

News of Thursday's indictment came soon after the NAACP issued a news release saying that local chapter President Jeremy L. Coleman had spoken with Dr. Ronald Segers, Superintendent of Schools for Woodsboro ISD. Coleman said he will release an official statement on Friday.

3News has decided not to release the identities of the two teens who have been indicted at this time due to their age.

Manning told 3News that sources close to the investigation told him the two teens were arrested Thursday morning, but Refugio County Chief Deputy Gary Wright told 3News arrests have not yet been made. 3News is working to clarify this and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

