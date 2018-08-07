HOUSTON - Police said a 2-year-old child is dead after an accidental shooting in northwest Houston Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 8400 block of Knox Street. Police recovered a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol from the living room couch. They say the toddler pointed the firearm at his head and fatally shot himself.

According to the Houston Police Department, the 2-year-old was taken to Texas Children's Hospital where he later died. The child was taken to the hospital by his mother before emergency responders arrived at the home, according to police.

They believe the pistol belonged to the child's father, according to HPD Special Victims Capt. David Angelo.

Angelo said the child was home with parents at the time of the shooting. He said it was too early to say whether charges would be filed, but the toddler was able to gain access to the unsecured weapon.

"Right now our investigators are trying to find out how that child gained access to the gun," Angelo said. "I'm not ready to release the information. We have an idea how it occurred but our investigators are on scene and right now it would be premature to release that information."

The father was being questioned by police Sunday. Both parents appeared distraught, according to police.

"You need to secure the weapons, whether it's a trigger guard or some sort of safe to keep the weapons secured so nothing like this happens in the future. This is a tragic, tragic incident where a 2-year-old lost his life by what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, unfortunately. It's something that didn't need to happen. ...

"It's very traumatic."

