TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple man was arrested Monday and charged with capital murder after a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a home.

Temple police were called Sunday for a medical emergency at the home in the 800 block of South 11th Street. Officers found the toddler dead, police said.

On Monday, 25-year-old Jadin Nunez, who was dating the child’s mother, “committed acts of violence toward the child,” police said.

Nunez was arrested just before 6 p.m. at the corner of FM 195 and Chaparral Road in Killeen.

The cause of the girl’s death is under investigation and an autopsy is pending.

