CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 21-year-old woman died in the hospital Thursday night after she was shot while driving in a Corpus Christi neighborhood, and now police are looking for whoever is responsible.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, 21-year-old Jasmine Ozuna and a passenger were driving along Moody and Misty drives at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when they heard gunshots and sped away. By the time they got to Trojan and Greenwood, Ozuna noticed she was in pain and realized she had been shot.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and rushed Ozuna to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where she later died.

Ozuna's brother, Abel Ozuna, confirmed her identity to 3News and said the family is hoping that someone will speak up and help police find whoever is responsible.

If you have any information about this shooting that can help police, call them at 361-886-2600.

