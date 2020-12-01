Fernando Mancha, 22, was arrested Sunday in connection to the December shooting death of 21-year-old Patrick Lynn Parks III.

Parks and an unnamed witness had agreed to meet Mancha sometime before 9 p.m. on Dec. 26 for an alleged drug deal, according to an arrest warrant.

As Parks and the witness were sitting in their car on the 3000 block of Falls Drive, they were approached by two people, one of whom was later identified as Mancha, the warrant states. They asked Parks and the witness to get into their car, but to get rid of any weapons before doing so. Parks then put his weapon on the ground.

He and Mancha were on the passenger side of the car at the time, while the witness and other suspect were on the driver side, records state. While the witness was putting his weapon on the ground, the other suspect allegedly tried to take it and a fight began.

Parks initially ran away, but when he came back, Mancha allegedly shot him. He then ran down a sidewalk until he collapsed, according to the warrant.

Mancha and the other suspect then allegedly continued to assault the witness before they left in their car, investigators said. The witness then fled and told another person what had happened.

A separate person found Parks lying on the sidewalk and told nearby security officers, who called 911.

Detectives who responded to the scene found security video that shows the shooting take place, according to the warrant. In it, the suspect on the passenger side of the car can allegedly be seen shooting Parks.

Later on, detectives spoke with the person the witness had told about the shooting. That person gave detectives copies of Instagram messages from Mancha's account and his phone number, the warrant states.

On Jan. 6, the witness was arrested and told police the Instagram account belonged to the same person who had been on the passenger side of the car when the fight began, whom authorities were then able to identify as Mancha, according to the warrant.

After his arrest on Sunday, Mancha allegedly admitted to detectives he had killed Parks, according to police.

His bail had not been set as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

