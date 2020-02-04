CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police have arrested another man in connection with a murder early last month.

Police arrested 19-year old Jason Ortiz and charged him for his alleged involvement in the murder of 21-year old Damian Buch.

It was back on March Buch was found dead inside an apartment near S.P.I.D and Weber.

Just a couple of days later, authorities arrested 19-year old De-Tavion Falkquay who was found in Mcallen. Noth men are now facing charges.

