Three people were taken into custody early Monday after a barricade incident at a Fort Worth apartment prompted a SWAT team response, according to police.

The incident began when officers received a report of two men pointing guns at people shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday near the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail, according to officials.

Officers found the two men and identified them as being involved in the reported activity, police said, before they barricaded themselves in an apartment.

Fort Worth's SWAT team responded to the incident shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, and by 3:30 a.m., the two men came out of the apartment willingly, according to police, along with another person.

All three people were taken into custody, but police believe only two of the three were involved in the incident.

Police are still investigating what happened, according to a spokesperson.

