3 people found shot along Ocean Drive

Three adult individuals were found shot on Ocean Drive early leaving one dead, and two injured.
Police responded to a call about shots being fired in the 1500 block of Ocean Drive near the Cole Park ampitheater around 1:30 a.m.
When they arrived at the scene they discovered three people had been shot.
A 36-year-old woman sustained serious injuries, a 37-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and one adult male was found dead.
Homicide detectives are actively investigating the case.
Details are limited at this time.. We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.
If you have information that could help detectives you are asked to call them at 361-886-2600.