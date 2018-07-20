HOUSTON - Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has died after being left in a hot van Thursday evening in northwest Houston.

Harris County Precinct 1 deputies say the child was found unresponsive in a daycare van just after 7 p.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of Antoine. He was rushed to Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital where he later died.

Deputies say the van was parked at Discover Me Academy around 3 p.m. Thursday where 28 kids had just returned from a field trip to Doss Park.

The boy was discovered when his father arrived at the daycare to pick him up. The temperature inside the car was 113 degrees, deputies said.

Authorities say the boy may have fallen asleep on the bus. A bus driver and chaperone from the daycare are being questioned.

