HOUSTON — A mother has been charged with murder after her 3-year-old son died in a crash where she was suspected to be driving drunk.

Her 8-year-old was also in the vehicle and suffered a broken leg.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said it appears the mother was disoriented when she started driving the wrong way and crashed her vehicle into a barrier in the 12200 block of Mykawa Road.

Investigators believe she was heavily intoxicated because there was a strong odor of alcohol and she vomited at the scene.

Pills were found in her vomit, police reported.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She is undergoing surgery for pretty traumatic chest injuries.

Her blood was drawn at the hospital and police said she tested three times over the legal limit.

Investigators said it appears she was on her way home with the children after she just picked them up from their father's home.

In addition to the murder charge, she has also been charged with intoxication assault.

Shawn Teare with the DA's office said additional charges could be forthcoming.

We have a crew at the scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

