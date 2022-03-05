One dead, another seriously injured after a shooting Killeen

This is the third murder for the City of Killeen in 2022.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 31-year-old man is dead and a 25-year-old woman is seriously injured after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police say the woman was found around 3:15 a.m. at the 300 block of Dean Avenue and were told the 31-year-old man was located at 1300 block of Gray Street, per the news release.

Investigating police found the male victim's body around 4:36 a.m. The female victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in critical condition, according to police officials.

The name of the male victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

No other information has been released at this time.