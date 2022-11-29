32-year-old Plano man sentenced to 60 years for sexually abusing 3 children

According to court documents, Luis Escobedo sexually abused three children over a 12-year period, starting when the children were as young as 5 years old.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 32-year-old Plano man was sentenced to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole for sexually abusing children, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced.

Luis Escobedo was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child by a Collin County jury Tuesday.

According to court documents, Escobedo sexually abused three children over a 12-year period, starting when the children were as young as 5 years old. One of the victims told a family member about Escobedo’s abuse, leading to a family meeting where the other two victims shared their abuse too, officials said.

The abuse was reported to the Richardson Police Department and Child Protective Services.

Richardson Police Detective Sarah Yee investigated the case and interview the two oldest victims; the youngest was forensically interviewed at the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center. All three children shared details about their abuse, police said.

"By law, a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child is without eligibility for parole," the Collin County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.