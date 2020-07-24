34-year old man shot and killed at housing complex

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday night. It happened around 8:15 p.m. along the 3700 block of Rojo Courts in the La Armada housing complex.
Police say two men were arguing when it escalated into a fight. Another person at the location pulled out a gun and fired several shots at a 34-year old man.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no word on any arrests as of Friday morning, but police say one person was detained at the scene.
Investigators say the men did know each other. The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 361-886-2600.
