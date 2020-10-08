4 arrests made after fight at Fajitaville Sunday night. TABC has been notified of the incident.

Police say customers and staff inside the restaurant did not have masks and weren't social distancing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police officers were called out to North Beach Sunday evening for a disturbance in progress which ended up being a fight at Fajitaville.

Police say when they arrived, they found the parking lot full and reported that customers and staff were seen without masks and not properly social distancing.

Video from a viewer showed us the moments the fight broke out:

Four arrests were made: 21-year-old Moses Aguilar, 37-year-old Eli Figueroa, 27-year-old Zoe Valadez and 25-year-old Alexis Gonzalez.

Police say Aguilar had four outstanding warrants. Three were for unauthorized use of a vehicle and one for injury to a child.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has been notified.