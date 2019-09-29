BEAUMONT, Texas — Four people died after a shooting in Beaumont's South End Sunday.

The shooting happened around noon in the 4100 block of Highland Avenue, near the corner of Highland Avenue and East Lavaca Street, five blocks west of the Lamar University campus.

A Beaumont Police officer patrolling in the neighborhood heard several gunshots and notified dispatch that he was checking the area at 12:13 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Officer Carol Riley said in a news conference.

While the officer was checking the area, Beaumont Police dispatch received a call from people in the neighborhood saying a shooting had just happened on Highland Avenue, Riley said.

The officer at the scene found four people in an apartment with gunshot sounds, Riley said. Two were dead when police arrived and the other two were taken to the hospital and died there.

Beaumont Police said Lively Stratton, 22, is the person of interest in the case. He drives a 2003 silver Mitsubishi and was last seen headed east on Lavaca Street, Riley said. His license plate is DRF5500.

"I want to remind you, this is not a confirmed suspect," Riley said. "This is a person that detectives are wanting to speak with. He is not considered a suspect at this time."

Riley said Beaumont Police will be releasing more information later.

"We are sorry for the loss," Riley said. "I know this is really hard on a community that's been rocked with so much devastation during Tropical Storm Imelda and the loss of four lives in our community is just more than I can even console you with. There's just no words."

Riley asked for anyone with information to contact the Beaumont Police Department or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers.

Since it is early in the investigation, law enforcement is still working to notify the families and the names of the victims will be released later, Riley said.

Investigators are still working to gather statements from witnesses and do not yet have a motive for the shooting, Riley said.

Usually, Beaumont Police sees a decrease in violent crimes after a natural disaster, Riley said.

"After Hurricane Harvey and the flooding then, people were just busy taking care of each other," she said. "This is sad. People don't realize that this is just adding so much misery to people who have lost so much."

REMINDER: When law enforcement names a person of interest, it does not mean they are a suspect in a case. It just means that investigators need to speak with that person.

