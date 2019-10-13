BEAUMONT, Texas — Four men escaped from the federal prison complex in Jefferson County Friday night, officials said.

Investigators said they observed the four men leave the prison grounds and cut through a neighboring ranch around 10:30 p.m. Friday, October 11, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Capt. Crystal Holmes said in a news release. Holmes said the inmates ran when they saw the law enforcement officers step out of the brush.

Officials identified the men who escaped as 34-year-old Julian Lemus, 45-year-old Robert Young, 25-year-old Leo Martinez and 35-year-old Silvstre Rico.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshall's conducted surveillance behind the prison complex due to repeated reports of prisoners escaping and bringing contraband back into the prison.

The contraband that investigators confiscated included bottles of whiskey and cell phones, Holmes said.

All four inmates have been taken into custody and booked into the LaSalle Unit, charged with escaping

