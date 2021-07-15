4 officers shot, 2 critically, in Texas standoff with man

Four officers have been shot and wounded, two critically, amid a standoff with a man barricaded in a house in a small West Texas town.

The episode began about 2 p.m. Thursday and ras part of a standoff on a residential street in Levelland, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Lubbock.

Details were sketchy, but Levelland police said in a social media posting that three of the wounded officers were taken to a Lubbock hospital, while one went to a Levelland hospital. A statement from the Levelland hospital said it went on lockdown.